Biden Laughs When Confronted Over Damning FBI Document: “It’s Total Malarkey” (Video)

President Joe Biden was questioned today at a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about an FBI document that was subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee.

Videos by Rare

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

The document became a source of controversy when FBI Director Christopher Wray refused to turn over the document for some time. McCarthy and Comer even threatened Wray with contempt charges to get the document.

Biden was questioned about this document today after FBI Director Christopher Wray turned over the document just yesterday. Biden laughed directly in the face of the reporter who asked him a question about the situation.

The reporter asked Biden, “there’s damning evidence in an FBI file that you sold out the country. Do you have a response?”

Biden responded, saying “Where’s the money? I’m joking. It’s a bunch of malarkey!” Biden laughs as he responds. See a clip of that moment below…

"…there's damning evidence in an FBI file that you sold out the country. Do you have a response?"



BIDEN: "Where's the money?" pic.twitter.com/eInHkzkzhH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 8, 2023

Biden then rambled about global warming, seeming to be lost at the podium. See a clip of that moment below..

BIDEN: "One thing I've learned is that we are not gonna be able to deal with the global warming, which is the single most consequential threat to humanity if we don't do it, unless we engage more together. Not fewer. Not less together." pic.twitter.com/ekpDe9pMwN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 8, 2023

Biden then joked about “Bidenomics”, saying “They’re talking about Bidenomics. I didn’t realize I had Bidenomics going.” See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "They're talking about Bidenomics. I didn't realize I had Bidenomics going." pic.twitter.com/gEd1eKOj1u — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 8, 2023

President Joe Biden seems to laugh at every reporter who brings up damning evidence of corruption against him. Perhaps he laughs because he understands that Congressional Republicans are all bark, and no bite.