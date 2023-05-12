Wyoming Deputies Capture Male Felon, Female Escapee After Extensive Searches

A man wanted on felony charges and a female reentry center escapee have been captured by Wyoming deputies within the past several days, authorities said.

Jashawn Crowley, 26, had been on the loose for about nine days after being served a felony warrant for multiple felony charges that included theft, conspiracy, and forgery.

Jashawn Crowley (Casper Police Department)

The Natrona County Sheriff’s asked the public for help locating him back on May 2. “He has been known to frequent Natrona County, as well as Campbell, Converse, and Laramie County,” a statement from the sheriff’s office read.

Meanwhile, Brittany Kern had checked herself out of the Casper Reentry Center, part of the Wyoming Department of Corrections, with the understanding she would return by 9 p.m. She never did, and was therefore reported as an escapee.

(Natrona County Sheriff’s Office)

Kern, 33, was initially charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and was placed on probation. But her probation was revoked in December, when she was sentenced to the reentry center.

She was projected to be released in August — though that has likely changed, given recent developments.