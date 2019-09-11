Did you know that actor Randy Quaid (Dennis Quaid’s brother) and his wife, Evi Quaid are on the run? Well, they are, and here’s why. At one point it seemed like Randy Quaid and his wife were the perfect couple. He was a lovable, yet not fully A-list actor, and she was a fiery artist and production assistant with a great fashion eye. When they got together it seemed they were having a good impact on each other. Years later, things seem to have gone a little south. Or should I say north? They actually fled to Canada in 2010. Which is where they filmed their [let’s call it] film, Star Whackers. We’ll come back to that in a bit, let’s start at the beginning.

The year 2009 was hard for the Quaids, hard in celebrity terms that is. Well, some things were normal- people were hard too. They lost some close friends including David Carradine and just before, Heath Ledger. On top of that, apparently, Quaids checks stopped appearing and were being mailed to someone else, or as they thought, being stolen. They faced some lawsuits and had some court dates that they didn’t quite seem to know where they were coming from. Somewhere around this time sphere there the actor was asked to leave a play after becoming violent with his cast-mates, showing up in a penis costume, and in turn getting banned from Actors’ Equity Association, the stage union, for life. They had a feeling all of this was happening because of the Hollywood Star Whackers.

According to the pair, there is a group called the “Hollywood Star Whackers”. Which is pretty conspicuous if they’re really knocking off movie stars. They are said to be a group consisting of Hollywood critics, lawyers and others hunting certain celebrities. David Carradine and Heath Ledger are allegedly among their high-profile kills, according to the Quaids. Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan are apparently named as potential new targets. Information about the Hollywood Star Whackers isn’t readily available only in videos and interview with Randy and his wife Evi themselves. Shocking, right?

But in a short version, here was the outcome of the Quaids situation since. They traded Los Angeles for Vancouver, Canada. While they were there they made a film. It is called “Star Whackers”. It’s the story about what has been happening to them over the last few years. It may include (but may not be limited to) lawsuits, court dates, arrest warrants, handcuffs, naked aggressive emails, family fights, on set fights, and even Randy Quaid being banned from the Actors Equity and the Screen Actors Guild. The movie may not include all of this, but a very lengthy and antic-riddled Vanity Fair interview tells of them. Anyway, the movie is named after their alleged assailants: “Star Whackers”.

It seems that the situation may be a (dare I say) delusion of Evi. After enduring so much in 2009, Randy and Evi hired one Becky Altringer, a Los Angeles private eye. She managed to clear things right up for them. She determined the things the Quaids claimed happened to them, like the lawsuit from skipping out on a Santa Barbara hotel bill and close friends passing around the same time, Evi became convinced it was all an elaborate plot against them. She linked it to things like Michael Jackson’s ‘set up’ and Mel Gibsons alleged framing. That being said, Becky Altringer from California says the simple solution to their problem, and this has been attested to by Randy Quaid’s accountant is, Evi Quaid is spending all of Randy’s money. She’s paranoid, doing drugs, and has possibly dragged the Oscar-winning “Cousin Eddie” actor down with her running from bills and buying expensive items. But the star relies on her completely. One psychiatrist from New York, David McDowell says about the pair:

“It is clear that they are in the throes of a paranoid and psychotic delusional state… What is particularly unusual about this case is that they are so high-profile so it is playing out so publicly. And they seem to share a disorder, known as folie à deux syndrome, and hence reinforce their irrational beliefs.”

So the next time you hear about the Hollywood Star Whackers just know…they aren’t coming for your favorite celebs. Randy and Evi Quaid are just going through it. But at least they have each other.