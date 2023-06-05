Crying Drunk Driver Arrested After Jumping Curb in Busy NYC Area and Fatally Injuring Pedestrian: Police

Mahbub Ali, the 26-year-old man who caused a deadly crash in Manhattan, is being charged with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, assault, and driving while intoxicated. An unnamed 23-year-old man was killed and four people were injured in the crash, which occurred this past Sunday.

According to officials, the fatal crash occurred at East 21st Street and Third Avenue in Gramercy. Ali was reportedly driving drunk in a grey sedan when he crashed into a sidewalk and struck four individuals. The 23-year-old man was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was soon pronounced dead. The other victims ages 18, 21, and 23, were also taken to the hospital and are reportedly in stable to critical condition.

Brutal Drunk Driving Incident in NYC

Two e-bikes were found crushed at the scene, and officers worked to remove the batteries to prevent an explosion. Several photos of the horrific scene were released, depicting a woman being put in a neckbrace while lying on the ground and firefighters handling wrecked cars.

A witness named George Coli told CBS, “It was clear that one person was in very bad shape, and so a lot of people kind of, a couple people went to pray over him. And then a few others went to take care of those who looked like they had bad backs or legs or feet.”

Another witness said, “It sounded, honestly, like a grenade went off outside the building. Both my doors and window rattled … So when coming outside, all I’m hearing is screaming. I walk to the corner and I see all the carnage of what happened.”

Ali’s 25-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries but were both in stable condition. Images show Ali later being detained, where he is seen with tears in his eyes. It seems that he is still in custody, and is facing many years in prison for his crimes.