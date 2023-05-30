Bud Light Sales Drop 29.5 Percent in Latest Week Since Dylan Mulvaney Boycott Calls

Things still aren’t going very well for Bud Light, in case you’re wondering.

In fact, they’ve been downright terrible since the company decided back in February to use transgender personality Dylan Mulvaney as a spokesperson, featuring the social media star in its advertising and marketing campaigns.

This has been well-documented already, with report after report showing that Bud Light/Mulvaney has been the opposite of success.

Well, it continues to head in that negative direction, as relayed by Newsweek and several other outlets. According to those reports, data shared by Bump Williams Consulting and Nielsen IQ show that Bud Light sales are down a whopping 29.5 percent compared to the same period last year (as of May 20).

That may not sound like much, but in the world of business, that’s a lot of lost revenue. And if it keeps heading in this direction, there are those who fear that Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light’s parent company, could be headed for massive layoffs.

By the way, it’s not just a certain segment of customers who are ticked off. While Anheuser-Busch has been accused of alienating its traditional consumers, members of the LGBTQ+ community have been vocal about what is perceived as a lack of support for Mulvaney from the company.

In other words, Bud Light has upset just about everyone. That’s never good for the product.

Of course, Anheuser-Busch has tried to put a different spin on things, making it seem as if all is a-OK. Everyone knows the truth, however.

“While the company’s global CEO, Michel Doukeris, said on May 4 that the declining Bud Light sales represented about 1 percent of Anheuser-Busch’s global volume, the latest figures suggest the backlash is having a lasting impact on the beer brand’s U.S. revenue,” Newsweek reported.

Again, the recent decline in sales isn’t anything new. Anheuser-Busch has seen a pretty steep decline each month since beginning its relationship with Mulvaney.

Basically, it’s pretty difficult to irritate an entire customer base from all walks of life, but lo and behold, Bud Light has found a way.