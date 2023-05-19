Jeff Bezos’ $500M Yacht Apparently Has Figurehead of Girlfriend

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns a $500 million yacht, but the biggest prize may only be worth about 100 bucks.

Actually, it’s hard to tell how much a statue of Lauren Sanchez would net. But it appears that the Sanchez statue is indeed on the yacht.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

Sanchez, of course, is Bezos’ girlfriend. According to Page Six, a wooden figurehead on the yacht — named the Koru — sure looks like Sanchez.

That’s love right there.

For the record, Bezos and Sanchez have been dating since 2019.

“The new year is also a great time to take stock and focus on personal growth, renewal, rebirth, and paying careful attention to each moment of your life,” Bezos captioned a recent Instagram post. “The good and the bad. All of it. Celebrate and grow.”

Is This Lauren?

Per Boat International, Bezos’ yacht features three towering masts and three decks — one of which comes with a massive swimming pool. It requires a crew of 40 sailors and costs about $25 million a year just to run.

“The yacht also requires a 250-foot support vessel that houses a helicopter landing pad for the Blue Origin founder or his celebrity guests,” Page Six wrote.

