Mom Dies Hours After Getting Liposuction at a Shopping Center

A Venezuelan mother died almost immediately after undergoing a fairly routine liposuction performed at a shopping center. It is believed to be the first recorded death as a result of the procedure.

Ana Rosa Mavarez Rivero, 31, reported to a clinic located in the Marina Plaza Shopping Center in her hometown of Cumaná, where the incident occurred.

Rivero reportedly underwent a laser liposuction, or a “lipo laser,” where surgeons use lasers to trim fat and sculpt the body, removing cellulite, as relayed by the New York Post. A lipo laser procedure is generally considered safer and less invasive than general liposuction.

Ana Rosa Mavarez Rivero (Courtesy Jam Press)

Rivero began experiencing breathing problems after the lipo, resulting in her family calling emergency services at about 10:45 p.m. But due to an oxygen shortage at the hospital, paramedics didn’t arrive until about four hours later.

Rivero was admitted to the hospital after that, apparently without vital signs.

“I’m filming in Cumaná and we can’t get an ambulance,” a family member said in a clip, via the Post. “Ven911 doesn’t have oxygen so we can’t get out of here.”

Rivero, a mother of two, died at 4 a.m., per reports.

Venezuelan authorities are investigating the doctor behind the fatal procedure. He reportedly will be questioned for more than a month while detectives look deeper into the incident.