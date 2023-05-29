Multiple Cars Collide with MTA Bus in New York, Injuring More Than a Dozen

An MTA bus in New York City and multiple cars were involved in a crash that left at least 14 people injured, including one woman who was in critical condition, authorities said.

The scene happened on Sunday night near Essex Street and New Lots Avenue, where the bus collided with other cars. At least six vehicles were involved, according to police.

The bus was supposedly headed to JFK airport and reportedly was a few feet away from its normal stop when the crash occurred.

Multiple Cars Collide with MTA Bus

“It was a bang and everyone started looking out their window,” one witness told CBS New York. “They need to take action, put a light here because the stop sign … people blowing through the stop sign and, unfortunately, it’s happening over and over again.”

As of Monday afternoon, it was unclear what caused the crash. A driver in an Impala attempted to drive off from the scene and was taken into custody, CBS New York reported.

One woman, 44, was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition following the crash. She had been driving a sedan, per reports.

All of the other injuries were reportedly considered to be minor.

“Several people in the area told CBS2 they have called for a traffic light to be installed in place of the stop sign,” the outlet reported. “The MTA did confirm that a car crashed into the bus, but had no further information on the other vehicles involved.”