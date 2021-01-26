Good news, Jane Fonda fans. Looks like the beloved actress is set to receive the 2021 Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award, according to the Hollywood Foreign Press. The 83-year-old activist, who has won a total of seven out of her 15 Golden Globe nominations, will be honored during the 78th annual ceremony that will take place on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Fonda is also the recipient of several accolades including two Academy Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, an Honorary Golden Lion, and the AFI Life Achievement Award.

According to HFPA president Ali Sar, “The Hollywood Foreign Press Association takes great pride in bestowing the 2021 Cecil B. DeMille Award to Jane Fonda. For more than five decades, Jane’s breadth of work has been anchored in her unrelenting activism, using her platform to address some of the most important social issues of our time.”

Sar continued, “Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition, and while her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained. We are honored to celebrate her achievements at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.”

In addition to being a successful two-Academy Award-winning actress for her work in Grace and Frankie, Klute, Book Club, and Coming Home, she is also a New York Times bestselling author and a fitness guru. As part of her activism work, she has raised awareness for causes such as the environment, climate change (where she was arrested multiple times on the steps of the US Capitol), and women’s rights, to name a few.

The Cecil B. de Mille award is annually given at the awards ceremony to a “talented individual who has made a lasting impact on the film industry.” It is named after a director of the same name. Other recipients who have won the award include Meryl Streep, Jodie Foster, George Clooney, Denzel Washington, Jeff Bridges, Oprah Winfrey, and Oscar winner Tom Hanks, who was the recipient last year. The Golden Globe Winner will be the 16th woman in the industry to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award. If you’re interested in watching the Golden Globes they will take play on Sunday, Feb. 28, at 8 p.m. live on NBC.

