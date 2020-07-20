If you have ever dreamed about one day becoming the real-life Marilyn Monroe, Know is your chance. Well, sort of…it’s one step closer to becoming her. Turns out the actresses’ pearls along with other famous memorabilia will be sold in an auction. Not only that but apparently other historic jewelry and clothes worn by her are also being sent to auction. One item is said to be a faux pearl necklace and a pair of glamorous rings. The jewelry is part of the Hollywood icon’s last photoshoot called “Last Sitting” that was photographed by Bert Stern. The pictures were taken 6 weeks before her death.

That photo is truly iconic, yelling out glamour! As of right now, the earrings are expected to go for $50,000 and the necklace for $8,000. You can find the items online at an auction house Gotta Have Rock and Roll. There is also said to be the Nixon camera that will be auctioned off that was used by Bert Stern going for $60.000. Monroe herself used the camera as a prop, grabbing the Nixon while Bert grabbed a spare camera to keep taking pictures. The auction house expects the Nikon to go for $60,000. Other auction items include gown and shawl for $40,000 used by Monroe and a pair of back and white checkered pants for $15,000.

Marilyn Monroe's Pearls from Last Ever Photo Shoot Heading to Auction https://t.co/usVxrZpxw6 pic.twitter.com/LB0jIMb7Yc — lvenus52 (@lvenus52) July 20, 2020

You can visit the auction site to take a peek at what other items are being auctioned off, but it will officially open on July 22, 2020, at 9 am! So, you might want to set a timer so you can get those precious and historical items and have that credit card in hand. The auction site also has other valuables from artists such as Aerosmith, Babe Ruth, The Beatles, Bruce Springsteen, AC/DC, Elvis Presley, Queen, and the Rolling Stones.

Monroe, who was a famous actress, model, and singer, was one of the most popular sex symbols of the 1950s. Her films grossed $200 million by the time of her tragic death in 1962 but continue to be a major icon worldwide, especially in pop culture. The actress was found dead in her home on August 5, 1962. Authorities found several bottles of pills, prescribed to help her treat depression, scattered around the room. Los Angeles police quickly concluded her death was “caused by a self-administered overdose of sedative drugs and that the mode of death is probable suicide.