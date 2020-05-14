It’s no a secret that the coronavirus pandemic has caused people to curate some good, pure content covering how they’ve been spending their time in quarantine. Even this Fedex driver, who is still working despite the pandemic, has gifted the world the purity of pictures of his adorable doggos.

Daniel Nava, a Fedex driver in Oceanside, California, normally takes his pups, two weenie dogs named Chorizo and Cocoa, to a doggy day care three times a week while he’s out delivering. However, COVID-19 forced doggy daycare closes along with other businesses across the nation, taking appropriate action in following social distancing rules. So what does this Fedex delivery driver do?

Daniel decided to take Chorizo and Cocoa along for the ride as he drops off packages! But the best part isn’t the fact that these cute puppies are accompanying their owner as he braves the world during this scary time. After getting approval from his very understanding supervisor, Daniel seized the opportunity to dress Chorizo and Cocoa up so that they were professionally ready for their new jobs as Fedex employees!

Daniel told the Dodo, “I ended up making their outfits out of some old work shirts, and I got them some doggy sunglasses on Amazon.” He also reassured any safety questions by explaining, “Also I had brought them with me before with no safety issues — I have them on a harness that is anchored down to my seat while we drive.”

Daniel also explained that the puppies are on their best behavior while the fedex driver takes packages to each house, and that they actually enjoy their time with him en route! He continued to explain to the Dodo that, “They seem to enjoy their time on the route — sometimes we stop by at the local neighborhood parks and I let them run around for a little bit. We also deliver to the Del Mar Highlands Town Center … and the workers there love seeing them.”

You can follow these new Fedex employees on their routes on their Instagram page. Everyone loves cute puppy Instagram pages.