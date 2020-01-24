It’s Super Bowl Sunday, time to gather your friends, get those chips and salsa, and stock up on some cold Bud Light to watch one of the most awaited events of the year: Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl. Yes, move over Football, you have already had enough air time. Make some room for the real superstars here.

This annual tradition is in its 16th year, and apparently, this year’s Puppy Bowl will be even bigger and better than previous years. As always, the special sporting event features dozens of adorable puppies that are available for adoption from rescues organizations and animal shelters that are located across the country and around the world. Yes, it’s a double whammy with a happy ending. Believe it or not, in the past years, 100 percent of the animals that play during the Puppy Bowl and the Dog Bowl have all been adopted by loving families.

Meet Kingery: He’s Delco’s Representative at This Year’s Puppy Bowl XVI on Animal Planethttps://t.co/Z99DmcmVgn pic.twitter.com/udbEQnqDYk — DELCO.Today (@delcotoday_) January 20, 2020

All of the puppers are divided into two teams — #TeamFluff and #TeamRuff — playing for the famous Chewy “Lombarky” trophy at Geico Stadium. Each dog is also vying for the Bissell MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) Award. But let’s face it, all of these puppies are valuable in my eyes. Because all dogs are definitely winners.

Puppy lovers can expect to see several special needs dogs, celebrity-backed rescues, Colombian canines and more on the field for the Puppy Bowl XVI. There are said to be a total of 95 puppies that represent 25 states and three international locations including Cartagena, Colombia, St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Toronto. You can expect to see the cutest Chihuahuas, Poodles, Golden Retrievers, Yorkies, Pomeranians, German Shepherds, Bulldogs, Pit Bulls and more!

It's almost here! The starting lineup for Puppy Bowl XVI has been announced. 🐶 https://t.co/kYl9dQOgZD pic.twitter.com/zXwHLCSjvm — theScore (@theScore) January 24, 2020

They will be cheered on by adorable pygmy goats, armadillos, hamsters, and kittens. Puppy lovers will enjoy their favorite parts of the Puppy Bowl including nose to nose action from the water bowls, slo-mo replays, and sweet puppy-kiss cams. Not going to lie, those are my favorite shots. There’s something about dog noses that just make my heart happy whenever they are ‘pup close and personal.’ See what I did there?

So, before the big game on Sunday, February 2, you can watch the pre-game show competition beginning at 3 P.M. Eastern Standard Time on Animal Planet. You can get to know more about these “awwdorable’ athletes for the 2020 Puppy Bowl XVI on Animal Planet’s website.

Check out the starting lineup here!