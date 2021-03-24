Hi. This is Daisy. Daisy has a big ole penis pattern in her fur. Right smack in the middle of her face. A schlong right between the eyes. She didn’t ask to look like this. She’s a good, sweet girl. All she wants is a loving mom or dad (or both) and a good home.

Can’t you look past the surface? We know it’s not helping that the pattern lines up exactly so that her nose makes a perfect penis tip. Past that fat wang on her forehead? Can’t you see that this is just a sweet little kitty? You monsters! Stop laughing! Stop laughing at her dumb dick face! Okay fine here’s some more pics of the penis on her forehead for you to gawk at but seriously she’s great and you should adopt her.

Daisy the Cat with a Penis on Her Face

Unfortunately, you can only adopt this gloriously unique cat if you’re in Australia. That’s where she is. According to a Facebook post from her foster home, the Mini Kitty Commune, Daisy is a pretty rad cat.

Beautiful Daisy is ready for adoption.

Some say she has unfortunate facial markings but we call it totally unique. Daisy is 9 years old and ready to spend her time snuggling on anything warm & happy to watch the world go by.

She is very easy going and doesn’t want for much, she loves company of humans but has also been around other cats so will do well after correct introductions.

If your interested in Daisy we would love to hear from you so please send PM.

Daisy is desexed, microchipped, vaccinated and just adorable.

So please, do not judge this wonderful book by its weird but actually charming and unique when you really think about it cover. This cat doesn’t know it has a dick on its face, okay? Don’t punish it because God has a fantastic but also sick sense of humor. DO THE RIGHT THING, AUSTRALIA!

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on August 30, 2019.