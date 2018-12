Dolly Parton joined Carrie Underwood in 2009 for “The Carrie Underwood: All Star Holiday Special,” where the two discussed career, and sang together one of Parton’s hits: “I Will Always Love You.”

While the song was made popular by Whitney Houston, it was originally written by Parton.

What do you think: Is this version better than Whitney Houston’s?

