If you’ve ever seen “Watership Down,” you know how horribly depressing animated content aimed at children can be — especially if they’re British.





This brings us to “The Animals of Farthing Wood (TAFW).”

“TAFW” was an animated TV series based on books by Colin Dann. It aired in the UK in the early ’90s, and it was very similar to “Watership Down” in that it was about a bunch of adorable animals…many of whom die horrible, painful deaths.

Recently, one of Twitter’s greatest minds decided to chronicle these deaths and prove just how unbelievable messed up the show (which, again, was made for children) is.

I’ve rewatched The Animals of Farthing Wood. Here’s the horrific casualty list in full. Brace yourselves… (1/13) pic.twitter.com/IqUGZRZyfA — Ben (@bilbo983) January 28, 2018

Do as he says, guys. Brace yourselves.

Seriously.

• The newt family – burned to death

• Mrs Pheasant – shot, cooked and presumably eaten

• Mr Pheasant – shot dead while recoiling in horror at the sight of his roasted wife’s carcass pic.twitter.com/CmvMNS5H9Q — Ben (@bilbo983) January 28, 2018

• Baby rabbit – nearly strangled in a snare

• Rabbit family almost drown in a river

• The rabbits almost drown Fox, who is swept down river

• Mole – almost eaten by a pike

• 3 baby mice – murdered by shrike bird who impales them on spikes as their parents are forced to watch pic.twitter.com/KrR34nsS6J — Ben (@bilbo983) January 28, 2018

• Fox and Vixen – almost hounded to death by a pack of ravenous dogs

• Toad – almost eaten alive by a carp

• Baby rabbit – shot dead by poachers in front of his parents and sister

• Mr and Mrs Hedgehog – squashed to death on a motorway while paralysed by fear pic.twitter.com/XlJwP6Oxdm — Ben (@bilbo983) January 28, 2018

• Mrs Fieldmouse – murdered and eaten by Kestrel within minutes of both of them arriving at White Deer Park

• Cat – savaged by Kestrel when she thinks he’s attacking Mole

• Mrs Vole – eaten by Scarface Fox

• Kestrel – mauled by Cat in revenge pic.twitter.com/8fP1oxqmDr — Ben (@bilbo983) January 28, 2018

• Cat – attacked by Badger to protect Kestrel

• Mr Vole – dies of hypothermia

• Two deers and a blue fox shot dead by poachers

• Mole – dies of old age/hypothermia

• Dreamer the fox cub – murdered by Scarface

• Mrs Hare – murdered and eaten by Scarface pic.twitter.com/Uqzef6yst7 — Ben (@bilbo983) January 28, 2018

• Shadow the badger’s paw mangled in a trap

• Bold the Fox’s eye mangled by barbed wire

• Bold – shot by a farmer

• Fox instructs Adder to murder Scarface. She murders Scarface’s son by mistake

• Scarface bites Adder’s tail off in revenge

• Badger – dies of old age pic.twitter.com/NesRQqiZlx — Ben (@bilbo983) January 28, 2018

• Fox and Scarface tear strips off each other

• Mrs Rabbit – murdered and eaten by Scarface

• Scarface – murdered by Adder

• Bold – dies of his injuries

• The Great White Stag – dies after drinking water contaminated by toxic waste pic.twitter.com/bNTVsBysZg — Ben (@bilbo983) January 28, 2018

• A rabbit dies from the toxic waste

• Trey the stag tries to drown Shadow, who then almost dies from the toxic waste

• An angry elderly donkey attempts to kill Weasel, Measley, Cleo and Fido — Ben (@bilbo983) January 28, 2018

• Wildcats try to kill and eat the entire Weasel family

• The foxes, badgers and adders start launching killing raids on the rat headquarters, killing at least 6 each pic.twitter.com/bbqA4xKGcq — Ben (@bilbo983) January 28, 2018

• Fido and Cleo almost drown. A wildcat tries to eat Measley. Rollo saves him by trying to drown the wildcat, but almost drowns himself in the process

• Owl – encased in cement

• sinuous the Adder – murdered by the rats

• The rats try to murder Toad pic.twitter.com/klZ5gjG2mR — Ben (@bilbo983) January 28, 2018

• 12 squirrels – die in a hurricane

• Shadow – crushed and seriously injured by a falling tree in the hurricane

• 14 frogs – killed in the hurricane

• Trey – Seriously injured by a falling tree

• Hundreds of rats killed in a final battle with the other animals pic.twitter.com/cRQQYdgTap — Ben (@bilbo983) January 28, 2018

Believe it or not, Ben actually left a lot stuff out.

She does! I left out most of the incidental deaths as the thread would’ve ran into the hundreds. Nearly every other scene showed the carnivores with a random dead animal hanging out of their mouths. Vegans approach with caution… — Ben (@bilbo983) January 28, 2018

So there you have it. A brief but detailed summary of one of the most depressing TV shows ever made. AND IT WAS MADE FOR CHILDREN!

Conclusion – this is one of the greatest children’s shows ever made but it’s no wonder so many of my generation are screwed up. — Ben (@bilbo983) January 28, 2018

One person even compiled a video of some of the deaths from “TAFW” and uploaded it to YouTube so we can all share in their trauma.