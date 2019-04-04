Menu
engagement ring piercing Read this Next

Engagement Ring Piercing is The New Wedding Trend and it Needs to Stop
Advertisement
Firefighter Prostitute Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

A Tampa Bay firefighter was arrested for soliciting an undercover police detective for sex on Wednesday while wearing his uniform. Though this is probably not the case, I am an optimist and will read uniform to mean, “Helmet (visor down), flame retardant jacket, wearing an oxygen tank and mask, with ax in hand” because that’s the world I want to live in.

46-year-old Brian Hartzler was arrested in a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office prostitution sting that is really going to heat up the Tampa Bay police/firefighter rivalry. Couldn’t cut your fellow civil servant a break? It’s not like this is a cool civic government bust. This isn’t a city councilman trolling for alleyway hand jobs. Brian’s got a tough job. He needs a release. The man is willing to run through the gates of hell for the community — plus God knows how many alligators eating high school kids who OD’d on spray paint and NyQuil in a swamp, this is Florida after all — and you won’t even let him pay for a few minutes of relaxation?

Prostitution should be legal. Hartzler should start a GoFundMe for his legal defense. If Robert Kraft isn’t going to end up going down for getting got down on a damn fireman shouldn’t suffer any consequences.

Hartzler, who has been with the Tampa Bay Fire Department since 2017, was released on $500 bond. As of now whether or not he will keep his job is pending an investigation so if you feel like @’ing the Tampa Bay Fire Department to let them know that Hartzler’s crime isn’t worthy of being fired because everyone needs a little love every now and then, feel free.

Watch: Woman Fired From Job For Wildly Harassing, Threatening Elderly Trump Supporter Wearing MAGA Hat

Rob Fox About the author:
Rob Fox is a writer, comedian, and producer based in Austin, TX. God made him left-handed to hide his own averageness from him.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like