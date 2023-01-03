Florida Man Arrested For Breaking Into Home, Found Naked in The Bathtub

If you’re going to break into someone’s home, it would probably be nice if you cleaned yourself up first. If not, well, then just do it in the house.

That seemed to be the theory of one Miami man, who was found naked in the bathtub on Christmas Day. The incident happened at a home that was not his own.

The suspect, Levi Sholing, reportedly told police he thought he had returned to the Airbnb in which he was staying after a night of partying hard. Instead, it was the residence of someone who didn’t exactly want that type of present under their tree.

Levi Sholing Arrested

Apparently, our guy reportedly pounded the front door with a rock before entering the home at abut 7 a.m. When police arrived, they only found a broken window — but no burglar.

So the police left.

Later, they received a second call that indicated there were strange noises coming from the upstairs bathroom. So the police returned.

And guess what they found?

That’s right, Mr. Sholing scrubbing away in the tub in the bathroom connected to the master bedroom.

While being led away in handcuffs, Sholing told the cops he had been partying with his brother in Fort Myers. After the pair were separated, Sholing said, he took an Uber back to what he assumed was his AirBnb.

As for the charges, it appears that Sholing will receive a fine and mostly, to clean up his act. And to pay special attention to where he is dong the cleaning next time.