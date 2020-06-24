What’s not to love about Sam Elliott? He’s definitely one of the Hollywood superstars we hold dearest to our hearts. Actor Sam Elliott stole our hearts in Road House, The Golden Compass, The Big Lebowski, Tombstone, The Hero, oh, and let’s not forget how adorable he and Katharine Ross are. He’s a great actor, husband, father, but one thing we all tend to swoon over is his mustache.

I know, I’m obsessed. I’m not sure why we’re so smitten by his mustache ladies, but I know we can all relate. That’s why this Sam Elliott face mask is a must for Sam Elliott fans. When I watched A Star is Born for the first time, I whispered to my friend, “ugh, that ‘stache.”

Surely Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were also captivated by Elliott’s mustache on the set of A Star is Born. This face mask is perfect for anyone who wants to wear a funny face mask for all of their essential outings.

We have to wear masks, so we might as well get a little creative with them! Sam Elliott fans are going to adore your new face covering. You can find the hilarious mask on Redbubble for only $12. Buy four masks, and the price goes down to $9.99 each!

Gosh, I miss his smart ass comments on The Ranch. It’s one of the best TV shows on Netflix, so if you haven’t watched it, you’re missing out. The TV series just recently ended, but hey, that just means you get to binge the show from start to finish without any interruptions.

Want to learn more about Sam Elliott and Katharine Ross? Our friends over at Wide Open Country can tell you all about the Hollywood, California love story. (Spoiler alert: They first crossed paths on the set of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.)