High school seniors in Florida pulled a prank that’s going to be talked about by their high school class — and everyone who worked at that high school — forever. It’s hilarious. It’s epic. And they got in a ton of trouble for it. It checked all the prank boxes.

Labelle Senior High School students managed to hack into their school’s system and send out the following message notifying the entire school and its staff that mandatory penis inspections were forthcoming.

Here’s the full text of the announcement.

Attention All Students and Faculty Mandatory Penis Inspection Female students are to disregard this message TO ALL MALE STUDENTS, STAFF, AND FACULTY OF LABELLE HIGH SCHOOL The district is required to conduct a mandatory penis inspection on all male Labelle High School students in accordance with the Florida Penal Health Code 69. End of the year penis inspections will occur in RTC. The mandatory health inspection will be conducted on Wednesday, May 7, 2019, at 7:35 p.m. There will be ONE make up day, May, 2019, beginning at 11:00 a.m. All students who have not completed an inspection MUST attend one of these two mandatory sessions. Students will be excused if they miss any classes as a result of the inspections. Seniors who do not pass an inspection will not be allowed to graduate.

Truly, this is magical. Nicely done kids. It’s so funny that even parents had to admit as much. Kenneth Carrion, a parent and resident of the school district, called it “something funny” as he chuckled in a local news interview, though he did express his concern about the school being hacked so easily.

See, Labelle High School? These kids were simply assisting you with your security. If they hadn’t sent out that mandatory penis inspection memo then how would you have known that you were susceptible to someone sending out a mandatory penis inspection memo? And other stuff.

On behalf of those seniors, you’re welcome.