Abby Jo Hamele is a 19-year-old undergraduate student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She’s also something of a viral internet sensation, all because she couldn’t wait to send an email.

Last week, Hamele had her wisdom teeth removed, and, naturally, she needed medication to numb the pain. Like most people who take medication before surgery, she got pretty loopy.

In Hamele’s case, she sent an email to her philosophy 101 teaching assistant, Kevin Patton, about an extension on a paper. And what an email it was.

I EMAILED MY PHILOSOPHY TA WHILE I WAS HIGH ON HYDROCODON I'M DEAD pic.twitter.com/ncJ8XX4zoe — Abby Jo Hamele (@jabbyo3) November 21, 2016

In his response to Hamale, Patton was actually pretty understanding, and he also took the time to fill her in on one important stipulation.

this was the response I got if anyone was wondering pic.twitter.com/wMJC2CSsID — Abby Jo Hamele (@jabbyo3) November 21, 2016

Following Hamele’s widely circulated email, Twitter users had a field day, quoting their favorite parts of the nonsensical email.

@jabbyo3 "I will most likely not be normal again until thanksgiving turkey" — Abbey Patera (@abbeypatera) November 21, 2016

"Thank you Kevin, my dude" — lish (@alisha_roarty) November 21, 2016

"love you bye" ☠️😂 — Stephanie Graham (@StephGraham96) November 21, 2016

Unfortunately for Hamele, her email wasn’t the only moment of her high-in-the-sky dentist’s experience that was captured for all of the internet to see.

During one part of her procedure, Hamele thought she was seeing her old dog Sammy that had passed away, but it was, in fact, her dog Daisy. Her sister was their to capture the whole thing on video.

my dog Daisy is on her and she thought is was our old dog Sammy that passed away and… pic.twitter.com/4kPJkWGlsf — mary cate (@marycatehamele) November 22, 2016

