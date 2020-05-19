Strip Club Celebrates Reopening With ‘Masks On, Clothes Off’ Party

Well, it looks like Wyoming received quite some good news this weekend after one of the first strip clubs reopened with a” Masks On, Clothes Off” rager to announce how they were practicing the new coronavirus safety distancing guidelines. Yes, basically this strip club is no longer clothed for business. *Insert drums here.*

According to owner Kim Chavez, the reopening of The Den in Cheyenne, Wyoming is a risk they’re willing to take. The strip club was able to open alongside the state’s sit-down restaurant and bars guidelines, which is exactly how the business is classified.

Welcome to The Den, one of the first strip clubs in the country to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/zrnNqO8dtJ — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 18, 2020

As part of their opening requirements, dancers must be spotted wearing a face mask to dance, and there are several hand sanitizers available around the bar. That being said, some of the dancers are still receiving cash from visitors, which does mean that germs could still potentially be spread, meaning they are not only risking themselves but other customers.

Chavez, who has owned the Wyoming strip club with her husband for more than 15 years, said she was concerned about her employees during the whole coronavirus shut down. She noted, “We knew that once our doors closed, we were screwed until we could reopen. If I’d gotten the PPP I might not have opened today. This is a risk we’re taking…That was the hardest part about being shut: worrying about the girls. It was heartbreaking because you know every girl’s story.”

So, although these women are wearing barely-there outfits and bikinis, at least they are taking protection by wearing bandanas, surgical masks, and sanitizing their hands whenever they can. How exactly was the strip club open? Well, according to Wyoming State Health officials, there have been few coronavirus cases which is why the state allowed most businesses to reopen. According to Johns Hopkins University, as of Monday, Wyoming has recorded 754 cases of COVID-19 with only eight deaths in total.

So, is this the world we live in now? Are strip clubs able to reopen and we can call it a safe day only if dancers are wearing masks and using hand sanitizer after using the poll? What a crazy time. I guess you gotta do what you gotta do.