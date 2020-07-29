Tablets are a must in 2020. They’re great for long trips, lounging in bed, and well, your kids might need them for virtual school this year. Hey, maybe your parents would feel more comfortable using an easy-to-work tablet rather than figuring out the latest iPhone. Either way, they’re going to come in handy for Zoom meetings and entertainment this year.
A 7-inch tablet is all you need! They’re not too bulky, and you can get the best bang for the buck with a smaller tablet. We gathered eight of the best tablets for all of your personal, educational, and business needs.
Best 7-Inch Tablets
- Comes in four different colors
- 1GB RAM
- Quad-core 1.4 GHz
As someone who is an avid Amazon user, I have to go with the Amazon Fire tablet. If you’re looking for a tablet for entertainment, this is your top-pick as well. Enjoy all of your favorite Amazon Original TV shows, movies, music, books, and more.
If you use Alexa often, then you’re going to want to stick to an Amazon system. Also, if you’re an e-reader or Kindle user, I’d consider this tablet because Amazon Books is fantastic! Many books are free.
2. Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 (7-Inch, Black) (Renewed)
- 8 GB
- Android 4.2 Jelly Bean operating system
- Under $100
Samsung tablets are great for all users, but especially if you have an Android phone. Just how iPads and iPhones are compatible, so are Android smartphones and tablets. This Galaxy Tab 4 has been refurbished under Amazon renewed.
3. Premium High Performance RCA Voyager 7″ 16GB Touchscreen Tablet Computer Quad-Core 1.2Ghz Processor 1G Memory 16GB Hard Drive Webcam WiFi Bluetooth Android 6.0-Blue
- Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system
- 1.2 GHz quad-core processor
- Voice command
RCA, yes, the brand behind our favorite TVs from the early 2000s is back at it with Android tablets. This tablet uses Google Play Store for applications and the Android Music Player. It’s the perfect tablet for sending media (videos and images). Grab some headphones and take this tablet on your next flight.
You can use it on the go with a mobile broadband connection. (Check out your cell phone provider for more information.)
4. Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) – Space Gray (Latest Model)
- Compatible with Bluetooth keyboards
- iOS
- Touch ID secure authentication
Apple users are going to love the iPad mini. Note, it’s not exactly a 7-inch screen, but it’s not categorized as an 8-inch tablet. It has a 7.9-inch retina display.
Apple’s iPads are perfect for iPhone users who need their devices compatible with their iPhones. I know many parents of younger kids like iPads because they can track a lot of activity by using the same Apple ID. (Just tossing that out there.)
You can use it for strictly on Wi-Fi, or get the cellular bundle to also use it on the go.
5. Nexus 7 from Google (7-Inch, 32 GB, Black) by ASUS (2013) Tablet
- 32 GB
- Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro 1.5 GHz operating system
- 10 hour battery life
An Amazon customer left a five-star review and said, “It’s a great Android tablet with excellent resolution and easy to work with.” This 7-inch Android tablet has a 4.7 out of 5-star rating for its battery life! Very impressive.
6. Lenovo Smart Display 7” with the Google Assistant – MediaTek 8167S – 2GB RAM – 4GB eMMC – Blizzard White
- Android Things with Google Assistant operating system
- 2 GB
- 7-inch IPS display
This Lenovo tablet is perfect for those who love Google Assistant. (I use a Google Mini, and I’m a fan of this feature.) Check your calendar, commute, weather, and anything you need to make your mornings easier.
7. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0’’ Touchscreen (1280×800) Wi-Fi Tablet, Quad-Core 1.3GHz Processor, 1.5GB RAM, 8GB Memory, Dual Cameras, Bluetooth, Up to 11 hrs Battery, 64GB MicroSD Card, Android OS
- Android 5.1 Lollipop operating system
- Rear and front-facing cameras
- 8 GB
Here’s a newer model of an Android tablet PC. It’s great for GPS navigation, listening to music, and more entertainment. An Amazon customer left a five-star review and said, “I bought this for my son’s birthday, he absolutely loves it!!! Easy to use and perfect size for him to play games on.”
8. Vankyo MatrixPad S7 7 inch Tablet, Android 9.0 Pie, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, 5MP Rear Camera, Quad-Core, IPS HD Display, FM, GPS, Wi-Fi Only, Black
- Android 9.0 Pie operating system
- 2 GB RAM
- 32 GB onboard memory
Vankyo’s tablet is under $80, and customers love it. It’s a great pick for all things Google. Google Music, Gmail, Google Map, and more. An Amazon customer left a perfect rating and said that her six children are using this tablet for online schooling.
The screen size on these tablets are incredible, and the portability is also unmatched. One of these tablets will satisfy your communication, entertainment, and work needs.