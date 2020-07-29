Tablets are a must in 2020. They’re great for long trips, lounging in bed, and well, your kids might need them for virtual school this year. Hey, maybe your parents would feel more comfortable using an easy-to-work tablet rather than figuring out the latest iPhone. Either way, they’re going to come in handy for Zoom meetings and entertainment this year.

A 7-inch tablet is all you need! They’re not too bulky, and you can get the best bang for the buck with a smaller tablet. We gathered eight of the best tablets for all of your personal, educational, and business needs.

Best 7-Inch Tablets