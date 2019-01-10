PUT THE CHOCOLATE DOWN! The FDA is alerting consumers of a possible Hepatitis A contamination of popular candies made in Kentucky. Bauer’s Candies Modjeskas is voluntarily recalling their individually-wrapped marshmallow candies dipped in chocolate or caramel after they came in contact with a facility worker who tested positive for the contagious liver disease. The employee worked at the company until November 23rd.

These products are available at retail stores and can be purchased through QVC and BauersCandy.com. Thankfully, as of today, there have been no cases of Hepatitis A related to the consumption of the candies, but customers who purchased the candies after November 14, 2018 are asked to throw them out.

Anna Bauer, president of Bauer’s Candies released a statement saying the company voluntarily discarded all in house candy, sanitized all equipment, and began working with federal and state agencies after learning about the possible contamination. No candy products made after November 25 were affected.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration states that the risk of contracting Hepatitis from the candy is low, but advise customers who ate the recalled candy to contact their healthcare provider to see if any medication is needed to prevent a possible infection. This after people infected with HAV, which is the infection that causes Hepatitis A, might not experience symptoms until 15 to 50 days after exposure.

Hepatitis A is spread when people consume small amounts of fecal matter from an infected person. Symptoms may include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, yellowing of the skin or eyes, dark urine, and pale stool. People who have questions or concerns about the recall should contact Bauer’s Candies at 502-839-3700 or by email at anna@bauerscandy.com.