Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Continue to Thrive, Hold Hands During NYC Stroll

Former GMA hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been proving the naysayers wrong! The couple was recently spotted holding hands while out on a stroll in NYC the other day, looking dapper as always. The two were officially taken off the air last November after news broke that they’d been carrying on an affair, despite each being married, for months.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Were Spotted Holding Hands in NYC

Robach and Holmes were sporting sunglasses as they went on their stroll in the city, most likely due to their dislike of paparazzi photos. Neither seems to ever appreciate being photographed together, although they can’t seem to keep their hands off of each other.

The dichotomy has led to a bit of skepticism amongst the public, with some previously surmising that Amy Robach jumped into her new relationship a little too quickly. Even Robach’s friends have expressed concern that the relationship won’t last and that Robach’s demeanor in public was the result of the TV personality “trying to convince herself” that she was in love.

Despite the widespread doubt, Robach and Holmes were just seen walking around the city over the weekend while squeezing each other’s hands. Robach was wearing a denim jacket over a white crocheted top and high-waisted olive-green pants. She paired the look with leather sandals and a matching tote. Meanwhile, Holmes kept it clean and casual with a white long-sleeved shirt, ripped jeans, and white sneakers.

The Former GMA3 Hosts Recently Ran (Another) Half-Marathon Together

The two former GMA3 hosts were seen running a half-marathon together last month as well. Both are “fitness enthusiasts,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Amy has been an avid long-distance runner the majority of her life, she’s on KETO, and has always used the open road to clear her mind, focus her energy, and channel it into bettering herself,” they said. “And while TJ has always been very active/into sports, Amy inspired his newfound love of long-distance running, and it’s been a shared passion ever since. Expect to see the two on the open road, running together, in future races.”

Running together may be how Holmes and Robach initially bonded. According to Page Six, the Robach-Holmes affair began when the two hosts began training for the NYC half-marathon together in March of 2022. They both separated from their spouses that August after they were seen “canoodling” together in downtown bars that May.

Holmes and Fiebig Both Had an Extramarital Affair While Married to Their Spouses

T.J. Holmes was married to attorney Marilee Fiebig since 2010 but officially filed for divorce just after Christmas of 2022. The divorce papers were filed two days after yet another sighting of Holmes and his new lover, that time at the Atlanta airport. Holmes and Fiebig share a 9-year-old daughter, Sabine. Holmes also has a son, Jaiden, and daughter, Brianna, from his previous marriage to Amy Ferson.

About five weeks after Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig, his estranged wife was spotted walking around New York City without her wedding ring. The photos, published by Page Six, showed Fiebig carrying a bouquet of roses and had a genuine smile on her face. It’s unclear where she was going. The immigration attorney had previously been put through the ringer, with her now ex-husband already allegedly engaging in three extra-marital affairs during their marriage. Those affairs were allegedly with former GMA producer Natasha Singh, script coordinator Jasmin Pettaway, and another unnamed woman.

Meanwhile, Amy Robach married Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue in 2010 but formally announced their separation in early December 2022. People reported that Robach and Shue had been already having issues but that Robach didn’t address their marriage due to her struggle with breast cancer, which was discovered in 2013. As of March of 2022, Robach was “cancer-free.”

“She was very preoccupied with that,” an insider divulged. “Stuff with her and Andrew was difficult starting early summer this year and they had issues before.” According to the insider, Robach and Shue were engaged in divorce mediation and trying to come to an agreement.

Like T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach also has children from a previous relationship. Before Andrew Shue, she was married to Tim McIntosh, a former Chatham A’s baseball player-turned realtor. Robach and McIntosh married in 1996 and divorced in 2008. They share two daughters, Ava (born 2002) and Analise “Annie” (born 2006).

Holmes and Robach Have Been Packing on the PDA Despite Controversy

After news broke that Holmes and Robach were having an affair, the two former GMA3 anchors seemed to rub their personal relationship in the public’s face. Without a moment’s hesitation, the two proceeded to make sexual innuendos at each other while smiling uncontrollably on the air.

Unsurprisingly, the negative publicity, which violated ABC’s terms, led to both of their terminations. Just hours after they were fired, Robach was spotted wrapping her legs around Holmes. At the time, an insider revealed that the two were “not worried” about getting back to work despite the ongoing publicity.

The couple was again seen packing on the PDA while on vacation in Puerto Vallarta around Valentine’s Day. Holmes was grabbing Robach’s butt and the two were seen kissing poolside and later having an intimate moment at a bar while drinking beer. Holmes had previously been spotted buying jewelry, presumably for his girlfriend’s 50th birthday.

Sources Claimed Robach and Holmes Want to Find Work Again as of March

In March, Robach and Holmes made a public appearance together at a memorial service for the late LGBTQ activist Howard Bragman. An eyewitness told ET Canada that the couple “arrived together” and “were in good spirits despite the sad occasion.” The source added that they overheard the pair “expressing frustration about the paparazzi following their every move.”

Additional sources told ET that they believed Robach and Holmes were interested in finding new jobs, possibly together.

“Amy and T.J.’s chemistry both on and off screen is undeniable,” said one source. “It’s been that way for years, so it’s no surprise that the two would want to continue their careers together on screen in some capacity… Needless to say, they are intent on working again.”

Another source said that both TV personalities have most likely been talking with other networks. “It’s just a matter of time,” they said.