Biden Administration Has No Answers On Anything (Video)

The Biden Administration held a press briefing today in which reporters asked questions to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Spokesman John Kirby, and Budget Director Shalanda Young.

It didn’t seem to matter who was answering the questions, nobody had any answers… Biden Spokesman John Kirby was asked about the attempted bombing of Vladimir Putin’s residence in Moscow, Russia. Kirby simply shrugged. See a clip of that moment below…

Kirby was then asked about a letter from House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer detailing an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national. The information came from a protected whistleblower. Kirby had no comment. See a clip of that moment below…

Kirby was then asked about the falling influence of the U.S. dollar around the globe. Yet again, he had no answers. See a clip of that moment below…

Reporters then asked Budget Director Shalanda Young about Biden’s comments relating to limiting federal spending. She had no answer on the subject. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden won’t take a press conference himself, and now these people do nothing but shrug their shoulders at practically every question they get asked. A total joke.