Garth Brooks Facing Boycott, Serving Bud Light at New Nashville Bar

Garth Brooks is facing criticism for a statement he made regarding the beer selection at his new bar in Nashville, Tennessee. During a panel discussion with Billboard, the country music icon emphasized the importance of safety and good manners at his establishment, called Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk. He expressed his intention to serve every brand of beer and highlighted the value of love and respect among patrons. Brooks suggested that those who don’t prioritize kindness can find other places to visit on Lower Broadway.

“Yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make.

If you come into this house, love one another. If you’re an a**hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway.”

This statement comes at a time when Bud Light is facing a boycott due to their collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Other celebrity bar owners, John Rich, and Kid Rock, have decided to remove Bud Light from their Nashville businesses. Rich, in an interview with Fox News, stated that Brooks is free to serve Bud Light but suggested that it may not be a popular choice among customers.

Conservatives on social media have voiced their intention to boycott Garth Brooks’ new bar due to his association with Bud Light. Some individuals argue that everyone has the right to decide where they spend their money and can choose not to support Brooks’ business if they disagree with his choices.

It is worth noting that Brooks has a history of supporting the LGBTQ community, with his song “We Shall Be Free” addressing homophobia and racism. He has been an ally since the 1990s and continues to advocate for equality, including the promotion of female voices on country radio stations.