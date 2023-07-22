Roger Stone Predicts Michelle Obama Will Be The Democratic Nominee For President In 2024 (Video)

During a recent interview with NTD News, political icon Roger Stone predicted that Joe Biden will not be the Democratic Nominee for President in the 2024 Election. Stone predicts that Biden will be replaced with former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“With all of the revelations regarding Joe Biden, his brother, and his son, and the epic list of crimes for which I think there is evidence, including extortion, money laundering, bribery, influence peddling, illegal lobbying, and so on, combined with Joe Biden’s inability to perform in public in any cojant way, I think it is increasingly clear that Joe Biden is probably not re-electable. Therefore, I believe he will either be prevailed upon to resign, most probably pardoning himself and his brother, and his son, perhaps other members of his family and his circle. If he refuses to resign, I think Democrats may elect to remove him under the 25th Amendment, which merely requires a majority of the cabinet, plus the sitting Vice President. Their conundrum is, of course, that Kamala Harris may be even less electable than Joe Biden in his current situation.” Stone said in an interview with NTD News.

Stone continued, saying “The problem with that is that within the new Democratic Primary process, in their nomination process, I don’t think you can replace a woman of color with a white male, namably Gavin Newsom. Without question, one of the most popular people in their Party, and one of the most popular people in the Country is Michelle Obama.”

Stone expanded on the idea of Michelle Obama being the Democrat nominee, stating, “First of all I think that she would be a very strong and formidable candidate, and I really believe that her husband has a disproportionate amount of influence in this current Administration, and most certainly in the Democratic Primary, and I think she would be a very strong candidate, and I think she will be the candidate.”

See Roger Stone making this prediction on NTD News and at the Turning Point USA Action Conference in South Florida just days ago below…

I predict that Michelle Obama will be the Democrat Party Nominee for President in 2024.



You heard it here first.#ACTCON2023 @TPAction_ pic.twitter.com/AVqk36hmnh — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) July 17, 2023

We have reported on the possibility of Michelle Obama being the Democratic nominee for President in 2024 on Rare as well, check out that report below…

The Democrats have certainly been laying the groundwork to move away from Joe Biden in the 2024 Election. Will Michelle Obama be the 2024 Democrat Nominee for President?