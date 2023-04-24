Biden Calls Representative Jahana Hayes “Jonah” To Her Face (Video)

President Joe Biden spoke on the White House lawn today at the National and State Teacher of the Year Celebration. The White House invited educators from across America.

While delivering his speech at the event, Biden recognized Congresswoman Jahana Hayes from Connecticut by the wrong name.

He asks Hayes to stand up, but called her ‘Jonah’. He repeatedly called her Jonah, saying “Jonah, where are you? There you are, Jonah, right in front of me! Stand up, Jonah!”

Another instance of this President being completely lost. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden asks Congresswoman Jahana Hayes to stand:



"Jonah, where are you? There you are, Jonah, right in front of me! Stand up, Jonah!" pic.twitter.com/sY6y6e3WzX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 24, 2023

Biden recognized Jahana Hayes for being a former educator. How embarrassing for our Country, and for Hayes.

The President also went on to claim that there is ‘no such thing as someone else’s child’. He said that all of America’s children are ‘all our children’. What is Biden talking about?

See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "There's no such thing as someone else's child. No such thing as someone else's child. Our nation's children are all our children." pic.twitter.com/U5VursxCjH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 24, 2023

Between the strange statements, the mumbling, and the inability to remember a simple name, it appears that this President is more than lost.

With news breaking that one of his top advisors, Susan Rice, is departing next month, we have to wonder what is in store for the Biden Administration.

Will Congress act to remove Biden via the 25th Amendment? Will Biden himself step away?

For now it appears that the United States has no leader. That nobody is manning the helm of the ship. We have a President who is missing in action. Biden has not spoken to the press in a solo press conference in over 150 days.