Biden Calls Representative Jahana Hayes “Jonah” To Her Face (Video)

President Joe Biden spoke on the White House lawn today at the National and State Teacher of the Year Celebration. The White House invited educators from across America.
While delivering his speech at the event, Biden recognized Congresswoman Jahana Hayes from Connecticut by the wrong name.
He asks Hayes to stand up, but called her ‘Jonah’. He repeatedly called her Jonah, saying “Jonah, where are you? There you are, Jonah, right in front of me! Stand up, Jonah!”
Another instance of this President being completely lost. See a clip of that moment below…
Biden asks Congresswoman Jahana Hayes to stand:— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 24, 2023
"Jonah, where are you? There you are, Jonah, right in front of me! Stand up, Jonah!" pic.twitter.com/sY6y6e3WzX
Biden recognized Jahana Hayes for being a former educator. How embarrassing for our Country, and for Hayes.
The President also went on to claim that there is ‘no such thing as someone else’s child’. He said that all of America’s children are ‘all our children’. What is Biden talking about?
See a clip of that moment below…
BIDEN: "There's no such thing as someone else's child. No such thing as someone else's child. Our nation's children are all our children." pic.twitter.com/U5VursxCjH— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 24, 2023
Between the strange statements, the mumbling, and the inability to remember a simple name, it appears that this President is more than lost.
With news breaking that one of his top advisors, Susan Rice, is departing next month, we have to wonder what is in store for the Biden Administration.
Will Congress act to remove Biden via the 25th Amendment? Will Biden himself step away?
For now it appears that the United States has no leader. That nobody is manning the helm of the ship. We have a President who is missing in action. Biden has not spoken to the press in a solo press conference in over 150 days.
Oh come on. Do you really not understand that there is no such thing as people improperly not bothering themselves with the needs of various kids because some of them are not THEIR kids although they are responsible for things like educational policies and so on? Are you seriously trying to claim that President Biden did not use phrasing that occurs all over the country, in speaking of this very common idea? Let’s try restating it, eh? “There is no such thing as someone else’s child when a hurricane hits, all the kids in its path are the kids you get to safety whether they are your own kids or not.”
Stop making yourself(ves) look silly by pretending standard sayings and phrasing is somehow magically bizarre and nonsensical so you can keep trying to smear a man who is doing a good job speaking for the vast majority of Americans.