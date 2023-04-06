Father Defends Marriage to Woman Who Looks ‘Exactly’ Like His Daughter Amid Criticism

A 44-year-old hair salon owner named Chris is getting overwhelmed with hateful comments online after his 27-year-old wife Savana posted videos of the couple dancing with Chris’s daughter on TikTok. The hate consists of people saying it’s repulsive that Savana looks very similar to Chris’s 20-year-old daughter, Tizzi.

Savana and Chris first met when Savana started working at Chris’s salon, where Tizzi also worked. Chris and Savana initially kept their relationship a secret from Tizzi, who was “very thrown off” when she first found out about the relationship. Since then, Tizzi has seemed to embrace her now-stepmom and is featured in many of Savana’s TikToks.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

TikTok Goes Crazy Over Interesting Family

Known by her username sav_chapin, Savana currently has 369.1k followers on TikTok. Savana spoke about the hate she’s been receiving while being featured on Love Don’t Judge, saying, “I had made the mistake of putting my age above where I was and [Tizzi’s] age above where she was [in one of my videos]. It just started this big massive tornado of negative comments – most of them were geared towards Chris.”

Among the haters, one TikToker commented “I would be traumatised if my dad married someone who looks exactly like me.” Another wrote, “Do you want to date your daughter?” Other TikTok users also blasted Chris for dating someone over 15 years younger than him, dubbing the man “creepy.”

In Love Don’t Judge, Chris talked about receiving so much hate because of the person he chose to marry. Chris said that after Savana’s online presence began, “We basically got destroyed.” Chris then explained exactly what haters said about him, adding, “I’m Gross, I’m a pedophile, I’m a sick f***.”

Despite what haters say about the family online, they seem to be very happy. Savana and Chris have three children together, with Savana also becoming a stepmom to Chris’s three other children from a previous marriage.