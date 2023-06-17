5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

While promoting Disney’s reboot of The Little Mermaid, Melissa McCarthy appeared on Hot Ones, where she showed that she is not one to handle spicy foods. Hot Ones is a popular web series featuring celebrity interviews while both the guest and host Sean Evans challenge themselves to various hot wings, each sauce hotter than the last.

Early on in the show, McCarthy, who plays the iconic villain Ursula in The Little Mermaid, reveals that she does not exactly enjoy spicy food. She said, “I have no threshold for spicy at all, which would make this one of my worst choices in life and I make kind of bad choices, so this is saying something.”

Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images

As an actress, Liz Hurley is no stranger to steamy sex scenes. However, this is the first time she’s been directed to get physical by her own son! Strictly Confidential is a racy thriller written and directed by 21-year-old Damien Hurley. According to The Sun, it’s about a young woman named Mia who is trying to uncover the secret behind her best friend Rebecca’s suicide. After accepting an invitation from Rebecca’s family to stay at their Caribbean home, Mia uncovers more information than she bargained for.

ABC

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos believe vows shouldn’t be renewed! During the recent episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the couple and co-hosts unveiled their decision to forgo vow renewals despite their 25 years of marriage.

“We are very superstitious about vow renewals,” Ripa said saying that the “kiss of death” should come with “divorce papers.”

“I just feel like a vow renewal is a pre-divorce,” she went on to add. “It’s like, ‘We’re not getting along… I know what we should do!’ “

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

After the NBA finals, game 4 matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat, Conor McGregor was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the Kaseya Center in Miami. Since the accusation, a video has surfaced showing the famed UFC fighter leading a woman into the bathroom.

The video, obtained by TMZ, shows McGregor leaving a restroom that is packed with dudes, some of whom appear to be security. Right outside the restroom, the video captures McGregor having a short talk with a woman in a white shirt before taking her hand and leading her back into the restroom that he had come out of. Shortly after, the video ends.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While a guest on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, action film star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger stated that he believes he’d “absolutely” win the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Schwarzenegger, who is a Republican, is unable to run for President of the United States because he was born in Austria.

During the interview, which is available on MAX and CNN, Wallace asked Schwarzenegger, “The Constitution says that the President has to be a natural-born U.S. citizen. If not for that, would you have run for president?” The Terminator star responded, “Well, yes, of course. I mean, I think the field was wide open in 2016. And I think the field is open right now.”