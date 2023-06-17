12 Nurses Working at Virginia Hospital NICU Pregnant at the Same Time

There must be something in the water. Right? Right.

How else do you explain a dozen nurses getting pregnant at the same time — all while working in the same NICU at the same Virginia hospital?

Believe it or not, it’s happened, as relayed by People and several other outlets.

Specifically, the hospital is Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News. Ten of those pregnant are registered nurses, one a nurse practitioner and another a unit secretary.

“This is the most we have had historically in one year on our unit. Five are first-time moms,” a hospital spokesperson said in a statement.

Something In The Water?

Three of the women are expected to give birth next month, with another due in August. All the while, the nurses say the hospital has been incredibly supportive.

“We all feel extremely supported and we don’t have to worry about much if anyone needs anything,” Haley Bradshaw, who is 35 weeks pregnant with her second child, told Today. “We’re all here to step in and help if someone takes a break or has a doctor’s appointment. We have each other’s backs.”

This may be a record for this hospital, but it doesn’t seem to be a record overall.

Just last year, 14 nurses from Saint Luke’s East Hospital were all pregnant at the same time. Also, 36 nurses who worked in the neonatal intensive care unit at Children’s Mercy Hospital had babies back in 2019 — all within the same year.

So perhaps it’s not the water. Perhaps it’s just the job. Either way, it’s a great thing and congrats to all the moms-to-be.

