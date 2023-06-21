Durham Speaks On Russian Collusion Hoax In Congressional Testimony (Video)

This article includes factual evidence, as well as opinion from the author

Special Counsel John Durham, who exposed that the charges against President Trump of ‘Russian collusion’ were completely false and created by his political opposition Hillary Clinton, finally had the chance to speak in Congress today.

Durham also revealed in his report that the FBI had been highly politicized in its unfounded search to frame the former President.

During his testimony, Durham revealed that many FBI Agents apologized to him over the Russia investigation. Durham can be quoted as saying, “I have had any number of FBI agents who I’ve worked with over the years — some of them are retired, some of them are still in place — who’ve come to me and apologized for the banner in which [the Russian collusion hoax] was undertaken”

See a clip of that moment below…

SPECIAL COUNSEL DURHAM: "I have had any number of FBI agents who I've worked with over the years — some of them are retired, some of them are still in place — who've come to me and apologized for the banner in which [the Russian collusion hoax] was undertaken." pic.twitter.com/b7x7G2Sa04 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 21, 2023

Democrat Hank Johnson attempted to school Durham, bringing up facts that had nothing to do with this specific investigation by Durham. See a clip of that moment below…

Democrat Rep. Hank Johnson: "Your investigation … couldn't even indict Hunter Biden?"



Special Counsel Durham: "We didn't investigate Mr. Hunter Biden…"



Johnson: *ignores* pic.twitter.com/WLWQNz5Zfn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 21, 2023

See Durham respond to Johnson below…

Democrat Rep. Hank Johnson — who once famously suggested Guam might "tip over and capsize" — gets schooled by Special Counsel John Durham pic.twitter.com/eYJLFqfCiZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 21, 2023

After all the years of seeing Durham’s picture on television and not hearing or seeing him speak, it sure is interesting to get a look at the man.

He handled himself well, and his investigation revealed damning truths about the FBI.