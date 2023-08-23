Biden Stumbles, Shuffles While Looking Confused After Spin Class (Video)

President Joe Biden is in the midst of yet another vacation. This time, the President and First Lady are spending the week in Lake Tahoe. Biden took a brief from this vacation to make a disastrous appearance in Maui on Monday.

Biden mumbled through a speech at a podium, speaking gibberish and having to be led away from the stage after staring at the audience with his mouth hanging open after finishing the speech. The President then lied to the Maui survivors, claiming that his house had burned down in the past.

Once back in Lake Tahoe, Biden could be seen struggling down the steps of Air Force One, being led the entire way by First Lady Jill Biden. See a clip of that moment below…

Today, it was reported that Biden was attending a ‘spin class’ with First Lady Jill Biden. Biden could be seen wandering aimlessly, stumbling and barely being able to walk. Reporters asked Biden about a Russian plane that had reportedly crashed today, saying, “Mr. President, do you have a reaction to the plane crash in Russia?”

Biden responded, saying, “I don’t know enough to know the answer. I’ve been working out for the last hour and a half.”

Biden seems extremely confused throughout this clip, as if he is struggling to understand where he is. See a clip of this scary moment below…

