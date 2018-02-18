Menu
President Donald Trump commented just after midnight on Sunday about the FBI admitting that it was warned about Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz more than a month before he shot and killed 17 people, and at least one Democratic lawmaker reacted to the president’s remarks by calling him a “psychopath.”


Trump tied the FBI “miss[ing] all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter” to the Russia probe, saying the agency should “get back to the basics and make us all proud” rather than trying to prove “collusion” accusations against Trump campaign and White House officials.

“Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable,” Trump began. “They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign – there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud!”

In case you missed it, the FBI released a statement after the mass shooting saying that “protocols were not followed” after receiving a tip about Cruz’s erratic behavior and “desire to kill” on its Public Access Line (PAL) on Jan. 5, 2018.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) notably called for FBI Director Christopher Wray to resign after this information went public.

Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego (D), however, took exception to Trump’s tweet about the FBI and called the president a “psychopath” for making the “death of 17 children about [himself].”

Gallego went so far as to say to Trump, “America will regret the day you were ever born.”

The lawmaker has previously criticized Trump as “an absolute racist” to his “core.”

Arizona Democrat says “America will regret the day” President Donald Trump was born AP/Ross D. Franklin, Carolyn Kaster
Matt Naham is the Weekend Editor  for Rare. Follow him on Twitter @matt_naham.
