Days after blaming the Republicans Party for the mass shooting in Florida that left 17 dead and calling President Donald Trump “mentally disturbed” on Twitter, comedian Chelsea Handler tripled down by calling Trump a “giant red a**hole” under his President’s Day tweet.
Trump tweeted “have a great, but very reflective, President’s Day” just before 9 a.m. on Monday.
Here’s how Chelsea Handler replied:
“Yes, reflection. Thats a good word for you. Start with the mirror, because you look like a giant red asshole. If you think it’s ok to go out like that, then your reality is warped. Which explains why you can’t get do anything of merit or have one ounce of dignity,” she said.
Previously, Handler reacted to the news of the Valentine’s Day massacre in Florida by calling out the National Rifle Association (NRA) and Republicans, saying they had “blood on [their] hands.”
The next day, Handler said “We will always have mentally disturbed people, especially now that one sits in the Oval Office.”