Days after blaming the Republicans Party for the mass shooting in Florida that left 17 dead and calling President Donald Trump “mentally disturbed” on Twitter, comedian Chelsea Handler tripled down by calling Trump a “giant red a**hole” under his President’s Day tweet.





Trump tweeted “have a great, but very reflective, President’s Day” just before 9 a.m. on Monday.

Have a great, but very reflective, President’s Day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

Here’s how Chelsea Handler replied:

Yes, reflection. Thats a good word for you. Start with the mirror, because you look like a giant red asshole. If you think it’s ok to go out like that, then your reality is warped. Which explains why you can’t get do anything of merit or have one ounce of dignity. https://t.co/7QqwYOaaGV — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 19, 2018

Previously, Handler reacted to the news of the Valentine’s Day massacre in Florida by calling out the National Rifle Association (NRA) and Republicans, saying they had “blood on [their] hands.”

We have to elect candidates that are not funded by the NRA in November. We have an opportunity to elect candidates who won’t allow kids to go to school and get shot. It is disgusting how many times this has happened and Republicans do nothing. You all have blood on your hands. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 14, 2018

The next day, Handler said “We will always have mentally disturbed people, especially now that one sits in the Oval Office.”