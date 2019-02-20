A dozen inmates at Alabama’s Walker County Jail escaped after some of them used peanut butter to cover a door number. According to Walker County Sheriff James Underwood, that was enough to fool a corrections officer into believing the door, which led outside, was instead a cell door.

The officer, who was in charge of monitoring 150 inmates via closed-circuit TV cameras in the prison’s control room, opened the door remotely.

Inmates used peanut butter to make escape from jail https://t.co/zzAQrfD3b6 pic.twitter.com/HdNJnY06i2 — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) July 31, 2017

That allowed a dozen inmates to get outside and scale the 12-foot fence, even getting through the razor wire at the top of the fence. Sheriff Underwood acknowledged in a Monday press conference that the story may “sound crazy” but that his prisoners were, in his words, “crazy like a fox.”

Eleven of the twelve have been captured, according to AL.com; former inmate Brady Andrew Kilpatrick is still at large. Kilpatrick was serving time for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

As to the corrections officer who let it happen? It sounds like he’s been forgiven. “He’s a young guy, he hasn’t been there that long,” Sheriff Underwood said. “It was human error and he made a mistake.” The prison will still serve peanut butter, according to 6ABC.

This post was originally published on July 31, 2017.