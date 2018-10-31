A Pennsylvania woman is facing attempted murder charges after stabbing her husband multiple times. The reason behind the attempted murder? She wanted to prevent him from using medical marijuana.

70-year-old Palma Conrad is also facing attempted homicide and two counts of aggravated assault for her role in the incident, which coincidentally occurred on Halloween. Unlike Michael Myers, Conrad called 911 and reported that she had just stabbed her husband at their home.

When authorities arrived at the residence, they found Conrad with her arms, face, and hands covered in blood with a black eye. She told officers she had stabbed her husband and he was lying on the floor inside. She was immediately placed into custody.

The husband was found to be spitting up blood and said his wife stabbed him in the neck, face, chest, and mouth. He was airlifted to York Hospital and is in stable condition. Authorities found a significant amount of blood in the living room of their home and three knives covered in blood.

While interviewing Conrad, she told police she had become angry with her husband because he wanted to consume “the illegal substance” and they began to argue. Getting frustrated with the situation, she got the knife and stabbed him while he was sitting in his chair in the living room. At the time of the incident, she didn’t know if he was asleep or not.

After her second interview by police, she explained again she was upset and “sick of it” when discussing the victim getting the medical marijuana. She admitted to having previous thoughts about killing her husband for the past month, and the idea “rattled around” in her mind.

The worst part about this whole scenario? Conrad admits she was disappointed he was still alive! She was placed in Adams County Prison on $100,000 bail.