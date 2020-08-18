It’s no secret that women can be very indecisive when it comes to deciding where exactly they want to eat. I’ll admit, it happens to me all the time. I don’t know why, I think it’s a fact that they’re just so many options that I really just can’t pick one. What if I start eating and then out of nowhere I crave something else. It’s like an unwritten rule that women have to follow. So when a man asks us what we want to eat, it’s kind of instinct for us to say, “I don’t know where you want to eat?” You know, it just happens. Some guys decide to take it easy and list all the places so that their girlfriends or wives can easily pick one and they can go together. Other guys, like Douglas Harold Green, decide to take it to the next level.

According to a police affidavit, the Utah man was arrested and charged after police said that he literally threw his wife inside a river during an argument. Basically, he threw his wife into the Provo River while visiting the Provo River Resort after she “refused to do what he asked.” According to the wife, the couple was fighting over dinner arrangements, and then Green became heavily angry and then decided to threaten to drown her in the river.

Yep, this 61-year-old man decided his anger was going to get the best of them, said enough is enough and did the unthinkable. So, his actions got him a hefty fine and probably some jail time because well, he literally threw his wife out the window. Nope, this is not what we are gonna do people. We are not gonna resort to any sort of violence, especially if it’s as severe as this. This to me yells coward.

According to the affidavit, several bystanders at the scene said they tried to help the wife out of the river, but Green yelled at them to, “stay away.” When the Wasatch County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene, they found the woman had bruises on both her arms. The woman told police they were indeed from Green dragging her inside the river. So, Green was arrested and booked at Wasatch County Jail. As far as Doug’s charges, well he was charged with third-degree felony aggravated kidnapping to commit unlawful detention and received a misdemeanor assault charge.

Honestly, I’m surprised this guy wasn’t charged with attempted murder or domestic violence, imagine if this woman would have been seriously hurt. I don’t know about her, but I would sue the heck out of this man, take all of his money, and file a restraining order against him and all of his family ASAP. Get this man some anger management issues. Hey men, maybe next time just ask politely and wait for an answer instead of trying to physically grab your girl and throwing her somewhere because she can’t decide about dinner plans.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can help victims, survivors of domestic violence. If you or anyone you know needs help you can call 1-800-799-7233.