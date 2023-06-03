Pregnant Influencer Tragically Fighting For Her Life After Fighting Aneurysm Before Due Date

35-year-old pregnant beauty influencer Jackie Miller James tragically suffered a brain aneurysm just a week before she was due to give birth. James is now in a medically induced coma.

While lounging at home in California, Miller James suffered from a random aneurysm rupture, which was the catalyst for a severe brain bleed. After being taken to the ICU, Miller James received an emergency C-section and several brain surgeries. The woman’s daughter was held in the NICU for 12 days after she was born, and seems to be healthy.

Influencer in Coma After C-Section

A GoFundMe page for the new mother reads, “If Jackie and the baby arrived a few minutes later at the hospital, we likely would have lost both of them. But instead, Jackie is continuing to fight for her life each day and we are optimistic she can beat the odds by surrounding her with the right specialists and methods of therapy. While the road will be long, we are committed to bringing Jackie home to her daughter and husband.”

Over 12 days since the brain aneurysm, Miller James is still in the medically induced coma. She has had five brain surgeries so far and is expected to stay in the hospital for months. The newborn baby was brought in to meet her mom, who lay in a coma with her child on her chest and a tube in her mouth. The GoFundMe page continues “Jackie’s husband and family have not left her side since the incident. They are navigating taking care of a newborn in the ICU while fighting to keep Jackie alive.”

Miller James holds almost 36,000 Instagram followers, who have been eager to view the influencer’s posts regarding skincare routines and her pregnancy. In an Instagram video from May 18, Miller James revealed that she was experiencing strange symptoms which included swollen ankles and insomnia.

During an April 2022 interview with Modeliste Magazine, Miller James revealed that she left a career as a professional dancer in order to become an influencer. She stated that she decided to jump into the social media world because she “loved the world of cosmetics, and felt like no one on social media wanted to talk about things like Botox, Laser, and/or filler.”

