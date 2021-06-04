After the Capitol riots on January 6, many politicians, both Republican and Democratic, spoke out on whether or not former President Donald Trump should be held responsible for inciting the insurrection. However, after President Joe Biden beat Trump out of his re-run, former Vice President Mike Pence has finally spoken his piece about how he feels about what happened that day in opposition to his former running mate. He said,

“You know, President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office, and I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye about that day. But I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence Speaking at the Lincoln-Reagan Dinner

Pence was speaking to a group of conservatives at the Hillsborough County Republican Committee in New Hampshire, and after glossing over how he felt about the storming of the US Capitol, his speech received a standing ovation of at least 360 attendees, according to the Sun. Although he admitted where he and Trump seemingly disagreed, he continued on about how Republicans should not allow Democrats to use what happened on what he calls a “dark day in the history of the United States Capitol,” to “distract our attention from a new administration intent on further dividing our country.”

According to CNN, Trump has actually blamed his former running partner for not overturning the election results, as he was accusing the Democratic party of voter fraud, saying that President Biden had actually stolen the election. However, his claims were not overshadowed by those who hold him responsible for causing the protest at the Capitol by his supporters. And while there is a video of Pence fleeing the chaos that happened that day, the pro-Trump protestors can be heard eerily yelling, “Hang Mike Pence,” and “Bring out Pence.”

Pence Fleeing the Capitol Amidst the Riots