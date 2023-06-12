Rachel Bilson Thinks She May Be An ‘A–hole’ for Not Faking Orgasms: ‘It Goes Against My Whole Nature’

The actress got candid about sex on the Broad Ideas podcast. She mentioned being a bit of a ‘people pleaser” but not when it comes to doing the deed.

Videos by Rare

Sex Education

Bilson confidently declared that she’s never faked an orgasm. However, being a self-proclaimed “people-pleaser,” she couldn’t help but wonder if this admission paints her in a negative light.

“I’m like, ‘Am I an a–hole?’” she questioned. “I start to go into that people-pleasing thing. Like, am I just a d— because I never gave [my partners] that? It goes against my whole nature of being, like, a people-pleaser and putting the dude first.”

Bilson spoke again about the time it took for her to achieve an orgasm through penetrative sex. She acknowledged that it was a lengthy process. “And then it finally happened,” she shared, “and it was like, OK, the floodgates have opened.”

“People put that kind of orgasm on a pedestal because it’s so much harder to achieve,” she continued. “Mostly it was about me and my body and being comfortable and figuring out position. … It’s [about] learning your body.”

In March, the star talked about her experience with orgasms on a podcast with Whitney Cummings. She revealed that she didn’t have her first orgasm until she was “about 38” years old. “Isn’t that crazy?” she added.

After some confusion, the actress made it clear that her comments had “nothing to do with any partner.” Bilson had been previously linked to her O.C. co-star Adam Brody, followed by a nearly decade-long relationship with Star Wars star Hayden Christensen. In 2019, she also had romance with Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader.

Say What You Feel

Bilson has faced professional consequences for being open about her sexual preferences. During a Women on Top podcast episode in May, she revealed that she enjoys the missionary position because she wants to be “f—ing manhandled.” She also mentioned that she “lost a job” because of the way her comments were “spun in the press.”

“A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about sex in a humorous way,” she shared on Broad Ideas. “A single mom, a woman, lost a job because they were being candid and honest and the subject was sex.”

“The things that my friends and I talk about shouldn’t be taboo, you know?” she stated on The Unwind. “It should feel like a safe space to be open, because so many people go through similar things. And what’s better than to have a support system, or feel like you’re being heard and having a space to do so?”

As far as climaxes go, Bilson says “now I can [orgasm]. Different partners, I’ve been able to.”