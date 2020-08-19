Everyone’s heard the term “on edge” used to describe a certain type of person who is clearly letting their anxiety show. They’re fidgety and ultimately nervous about something, and they seem to be a little wigged out. Well, that is exactly how I felt watching this video. This child put me on edge because it was literally on the edge.

In Nadym, Russia (Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug), passers noticed that a young child was looking out of an open window of an apartment, not even a whole step away from the kid’s impending doom below. The kid wasn’t just looking out, he was actually putting his whole body outside of the apartment window, which was actually on the sixth floor.

As you can see in the video by Viralhog, a man is in an apartment window nearby, really trying to either reach for the child or in someway help. He’s limited though, since his window is so incredibly far from the one where the child was. Luckily, people called rescuers, and employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were able to rescue the kid by using a crane.

In a sigh of relief, the child was saved from falling from the apartment building. In the dramatic rescue, the child was completely okay and everyone could finally relax. Police say that they think this kid is anywhere between a 3-5-year-old child, and that the apartment that the kid was peeking out of was seemingly empty. So someone left this kid unattended and anything could have happened!

The fall of a child from an apartment building six floors up is horrifying to think about. However, in the same instance, there was an instance in a French community in Grenoble, where an older brother dropped his younger brother down to people below. There was an apartment fire in their apartment building, and from three stories up, the boys dropped down into the arms of people.

I’m not sure what’s going on in Europe, but I’m glad everyone is okay in both of these instances. I don’t know how much more I can take being “on edge.”