The sad joke who calls himself Dylan Mulvaney has built his own little empire using victimization and appearing oppressed, even winning a now arbitrary award.

Back toward the beginning of 2023, Dylan Mulvaney was reached out to by Bud Light. This move may be seen as the worst marketing move of the century. The reason being is that Bud Light has since tanked hard. Bud Light has been thoroughly boycotted across the nation, losing their number one spot of popularity, and sinking all the time.

To take advantage of the popular beer company’s demise, Mulvaney has paraded himself around the country, snatching up awards and views, pleading for attention. The most recent award the fraud has been awarded is called the 2023 Breakout Creator of the Year award. The award is given to the content creator who ‘breaks onto the scene.’

Dylan Mulvaney Receives ‘Breakout Creator’ Of The Year 2023

Dylan Mulvaney awarded 2023 Breakout Creator of the Year..



Disgusting… Will he ever stop claiming to be oppressed? pic.twitter.com/vE1VetZ1Lm — Rare (@Rare) August 28, 2023

In other words, the Breakout Creator is the one who came seemingly out of nowhere, and as a rookie gained lots of popularity. By these standards, Mulvaney ironically was a good choice. He was virtually unheard of until he put an end to Bud Light.

When he received the award, he made sure to talk about the oppression of trans individuals saying: “…On the flipside there’s also been an extreme amount of transphobia and hate and I know that my community is feeling it and I now know that our allies are feeling it,” the shameless claim of oppression while holding an award. He then pleaded with the audience to use their platforms to support trans people.

Even though Mulvaney made it all the way to that stage, gained followers, made money, and gained a level of influence, his ‘fight for trans people’ if you will, does not stop. What will it take to appease the empty cup of the confused and victimized man?