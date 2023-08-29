White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Snaps At Reporter Over Hunter Biden (Video)

In one of the latest press conferences with the Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre, she denied to comment on anything related to the Hunter Biden scandals, saying that it was the reporter’s perspective that Joe Biden may have a stake in the case.

Videos by Rare

Peter Doocy, the reporter questioning Pierre, first asked if the White House could guarantee that democrat supporters were not paying outrageous prices for Hunter Biden’s art in order to gain favorable positions with Joe Biden. Karine Jean Pierre simply said Peter needed to take his questions to Hunter. Asking Hunter and his crew though would not make sense because it is Joe Biden these people are allegedly seeking positions from, not Hunter.

Peter tried another angle saying bringing up the testimony of Devon Archer, Hunter’s former business partner, who claimed that Joe Biden was in on Hunter Biden’s deals with foreign officials. Jean Pierre said once again that she will not discuss that topic.

Press Secretary Jean Pierre Refuses To Answer For ‘Biden Brand’

Karine Jean-Pierre refuses to answer Peter Doocy on Hunter Biden corruption. “thats your perspective” pic.twitter.com/uEpE9Ztjc2 — Rare (@Rare) August 28, 2023

At this point it is important to note that, as defined by Britannica, the White House Press Secretary’s responsibilities include: “reporting on the president’s and the administration’s reactions to national and international events and issues.” Included in these “national events” surely includes the Presidents own son, especially considering the growing possibility of the President’s involvement in treason. Surely this would also include the weighty testimony of a relevant individual such as Devon Archer.

Peter Doocy did not give up on his questioning just yet though. He then pointed out that his questions are for the White House, not Hunter, but Jean Pierre said: “No, that is your, I don’t know, how you’re perceiving that.”

In his last attempt, Peter asked if Jean Pierre and the White House could explain the ‘Biden Brand,’ since Devon Archer referred to this term in his testimony. Instead of getting an answer, Pierre said: “I’m not gonna get into it from here.” Well, at least we know the Biden Administration’s reaction to accusations involving his connection to treason: ‘No comment.’