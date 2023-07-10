Trump Outraising DeSantis in Second Quarter

Former President Donald Trump has raked in $35 million from April through June, making him the early primary frontrunner over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Presidential campaigns have until Saturday to reveal how much money they’ve raised in the second quarter of 2023. The money raised offers a glimpse into how much enthusiasm they’re generating from the general public.

Trump has outraised DeSantis by a margin of $15 Million. DeSantis has raised $20 Million for his campaign to this point.

As for Trump, per ABC News, “The muscular fundraising haul underscores both Trump’s status as the early primary front-runner and the continued support he enjoys with Republicans after his two indictments. (He pleaded guilty in both cases.)”

Of DeSantis the outlet wrote that “Never Back Down, the main pro-DeSantis super PAC, also said it raked in $130 million since March, an enormous sum.”

But ABC cautioned “of the $20 million the campaign itself raised, $8.2 million came in its first day, suggesting that fundraising declined after the launch. And of Never Back Down’s $130 million, nearly two-thirds was transferred from a Florida state committee that was formed to back up DeSantis’ reelection campaign last year.”

The second quarter of 2023 is when many candidates entered the presidential race.

.According to The Hill, a poll revealed Trump holds a major lead over DeSantis in DeSantis’ home state.

“The new Florida Atlantic University Mainstreet PolCom Lab poll showed that Trump held a 20-point lead over DeSantis among registered GOP voters when asked whom they would support if the 2024 primary were held today,” The Hill wrote. “Half said Trump, while 30 percent said DeSantis and 7 percent said they were undecided.”