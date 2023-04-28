Viral Video of Worker Taping Spirit Airlines Plane Wings Leaves Social Media Puzzled

In a now-viral video, a woman filmed a Spirit Airline employee applying tape to the wings of a plane. The video has garnered approximately 1.5 million views on TikTok.

Posted by TikToker myhoneysmacks, the video in question features an unknown worker applying some sort of tape to the plane that the Tiktoker appears to be a passenger on. The person behind the camera records the strange occurrence from the passenger window and says, “The reason why I don’t fly with Spirit, don’t care if it is aviation airplane tape or nothing, the fact that you have to tape the plane together and then you doing it while people are on the flight like we cannot see you.”

TikTok of Seemingly Faulty Spirit Airlines Plane Goes Viral

As the video ends, the Tiktoker continues, “That’s the reason why I will not fly with Spirit, now Southwest I’ll do, but Spirit no sir.” She then adds “After a while, that’s gonna need a fresh new roll of tape. That tape’s gonna lose its stickiness. You flying all around the world and you got tape holding it together? Don’t even worry about it, I won’t be booking with you.”

Many TikTokers rushed to the comments section to double down on the occurrence. Some side with the woman behind the camera, while others say that the act of airline workers applying tape to the wings of planes isn’t abnormal. One TikTok user commented, “This is called Speed Tape used to perform minor repairs on airplanes. Every airline uses it including SouthWest,” while another wrote “Why are you still sitting in the plane!!!! Baby I would’ve RAN off the plane! And got my money back.”

TikTok user benstandifer spoke from experience, commenting, “I’m an airplane mechanic every and I mean every airline uses speed tape on planes. And yes we routinely have to apply it after each flight. Southwest will do the exact same, as well as United and American.”

