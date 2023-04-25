Four Arrested Following Chaotic Plane Brawl Resulting in Broken Window and Emergency Landing

In Australia, four passengers who participated in an in-flight brawl featured in a viral video have been arrested. The violent incident occurred on Thursday night aboard a flight from Queensland to the Northern Territory.

The incident was reportedly so chaotic that the pilot had to turn back around to Queensland to make an emergency landing. According to an AFP spokesperson, “The AFP was called to attend an incident on a flight from Cairns to Groote Eylandt, which had caused the flight to be turned around, on Thursday, April 20.”

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Viral Video Captures Brutal Brawl on Australian Flight

In the unbelievable video, a group of people can be seen fighting in the aisle, when one woman suddenly raises a glass bottle and proceeds to smash it against someone’s head. After the plane made its emergency landing, the woman who assaulted another passenger with the bottle was arrested and charged. The AFP spokesperson continued, “A female passenger was removed and charged with disorderly behavior on an aircraft, common assault and failing to comply with safety instructions by cabin crew.”

Shockingly, when the plane took off again after the emergency landing, another fight broke out. This time, the alleged fight resulted in the smashing of an internal window. The fight involved some of the same passengers as the original altercation. After the plane landed in Alyangula on Groote Eylandt, three individuals were arrested including one man and one woman, both 23. The unruly passengers are facing various charges, including intentionally endangering the safety of others, property damage, aggravated assault, commercial drug supply, hindering a member of the police, and possessing liquor in a restricted area.

Social media users were left baffled by the news of the above-ground brawl. Twitter user @actionforalice posted several pictures of the chaos occurring on the flight accompanied by text that partly read, “Seriously unbelievable ( courtesy of the Mango Enquirer Facebook page). A flight from Cairns to Groote Eylandt was forced to return mid-flight yesterday afternoon, after a fight broke out onboard the aircraft. FIFO workers had to step in to assist flight staff quell the unrest. Reports of Queensland police confiscating alcohol, before putting some residents involved in the dispute back on the flight again, have been provided to The Mango Inquirer.”

READ MORE: Airline Flight Delayed Due to Spilled Rice Dispute