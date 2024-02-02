Biden Appears Extremely Confused, Stumbles Around Detroit Campaign Event (Video)

President Joe Biden appeared in Detroit, Michigan yesterday in order to attend a political event for his 2024 re-election campaign. During his time at the event, Biden appeared to joke with the audience about his age, saying, “I’ve been doing this a long time, I know I don’t look like I’m 40…”

BIDEN: "I've been doing this a long time, I know I don't look like I'm 40…" pic.twitter.com/4cuaaPsLw9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 1, 2024

Biden then falsely claimed that he was ‘runner-up’ in State championship football scoring during the 1960 season. Biden was not runner-up, but finished 5th in scoring. See a clip of the President making this statement below…

Biden finished fifth in the “conference scoring race” in the 1960 season. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/4xdpIItbNF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 1, 2024

After speaking, the President wandered around the event, stumbling and struggling to walk around to greet guests. See a clip of that below…

Why does Joe Biden always look lost? pic.twitter.com/A3ruLzccyy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 1, 2024

