Biden Brags About Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal That Killed 13 U.S. Servicemembers: “I Was Right!” (Video)

Yesterday at a press conference, President Joe Biden bragged about the botched 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal that left 13 U.S. Servicemembers dead.

Biden was exiting the room when a reporter shouted a question about a recent State Department report which blames Joe Biden and his Administration for the catastrophic withdrawal.

Biden then, as he begins to answer, zooms back to the podium. He opens his eyes extremely wide, saying, “Remember what I said? I said al-Qaeda wouldn’t be there. I said we’d get help from the Taliban. What’s happening now? What’s going on? Read your press. I was right.”

Reporter asks Biden to react to today's report that his admin botched the Afghanistan withdrawal:



"Remember what I said? I said al-Qaeda wouldn't be there. I said we'd get help from the Taliban. What's happening now? What's going on? Read your press. I was right." pic.twitter.com/JfwhYv3Sy5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 30, 2023

We all remember when President Joe Biden checked his watch during the dignified transfer of the 13 Servicemembers killed in Afghanistan. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden checking his watch ⌚

He's total scum. pic.twitter.com/GZm9qYiLzc — MrsCALOUDMOUTH (@blondraiderbabe) August 29, 2021

China has already cemented a relationship with the Taliban upon the exit of the United States. The two nations recently struck a massive infrastructure deal. Because of Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal, China now has a budding ally that will allow them to expand their Belt and Road Initiative to yet another nation.

It’s not just Afghanistan, but around the globe. Afghanistan was in every way a terrible thing for this Nation, yet President Joe Biden wants to brag about it, claiming, “I was right.”

What a tremendous disrespect to the brave men and women who lost their lives due to the incompetence of our government.