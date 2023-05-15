Biden Cancels Speech Honoring Fallen Police Officers To Attend Granddaughter’s Graduation With Hunter (Video)

President Joe Biden ventured out of the White House today to attend his granddaughter’s graduation with Hunter and Jill Biden.

The three could be seen in a video circulating Twitter watching the ceremony. See that clip below…

After a leisurely mid-morning departure from the beach, Joe Biden — joined by Jill, Ed.D., and Hunter — attended his granddaughter's graduation ceremony. Then he returned to the White House and immediately declared a lid at 2:40 p.m. pic.twitter.com/QXyvPu4fpI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 15, 2023

After the graduation ceremony, Joe and Jill headed back to the White House. They avoided reporters as they scurried across the White House lawn. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden returns to the White House and immediately declares a mid-afternoon lid.



He took no questions.pic.twitter.com/Wmz6OFjUqP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 15, 2023

Biden then abruptly ‘called a lid’ on the day at just 2:40 pm. Biden reportedly abruptly canceled a speech he was set to deliver honoring fallen police officers during National Police Week to attend the graduation. Fox News reports on that cancellation…

President Biden canceled his speech honoring fallen police officers for National Police Week, instead allegedly traveling to his granddaughter’s graduation. Biden was slated to deliver a keynote address at the National Fraternal Order of Police’s (FOP) National Peace Officers Memorial Service on Monday as the week honoring our nation’s law enforcement officers kicked off. The president, however, pulled out of the event seemingly at the last minute — his name had already been printed on the event program — and Attorney General Merrick Garland was sent in Biden’s stead. Blinken read a letter from the president in his absence at the event. Instead, Biden on Monday attended his granddaughter Maisy Biden’s graduation from the University of Pennsylvania, which houses the Biden Center, where classified documents were found last year. https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-abruptly-cancels-speech-honoring-fallen-police-officers

To understand how little Joe Biden cares about the people who serve our Nation, look no further than after the Afghanistan withdrawal in 2021. As 13 U.S. Servicemembers were delivered in flag-draped coffins, Biden checked his watch.

There has never been a President who has cared less for the American people.